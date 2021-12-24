Hun Sen's son endorsed as future Cambodian PM candidate

Phnom Penh, Dec 24 The ruling Central Committee of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) on Friday unanimously decided to endorse Hun Manet, the eldest son of Prime Minister Hun Sen, as the future prime ministerial candidate, according to an official statement.

The decision was made during the CPP's 43rd Central Committee meeting held at the party's headquarters in Phnom Penh, the statement said, adding that the meeting was presided over by Hun Sen and National Assembly President Heng Samrin, reports Xinhua news agency.

Manet, 44, is currently a member of the CPP's Permanent Committee, and in the army, he is a deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF) and the commander of the Royal Cambodian Army.

Hun Sen announced early this month that Manet will be the next prime ministerial candidate after his possible retirement in 2030.

The 69-year-old has served as the Prime Minister since 1985, making him the longest-serving head of government of Cambodia, and one of the longest-serving leaders in the world.

Also the CPP's President, Hun Sen is currently serving his sixth term as Prime Minister in de facto one party rule.

Speaking at a press conference after Friday's meeting, CPP spokesman Suos Yara said two senior party members, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Tea Banh and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for National Assembly-Senate Relations and Inspection Men Sam An, were elected as the party's vice presidents during the meeting.

The CPP now has four vice presidents including Senate President Say Chhum and Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sar Kheng, he said.

"The Central Committee has urged all the CPP's members to strengthen solidarity and internal unity, in order to implement the party's political programs and decisions successfully for the sake of the nation and people," Yara said.

He added that the Central Committee also appealed to the Cambod to protect the country's peace, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

