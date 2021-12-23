New Delhi, Dec 23 Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said 'Hunar Haat' has provided financial opportunities to artisans and craftsmen by including them into the mainstream development process.

He made the remarks while inaugurating the 35th edition of 'Hunar Haat' at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

The Minister said Hunar Haat has given national and international recognition to the traditional skills of artisans and craftsmen from small towns and remote areas of the country.

"Every region and every section of the society of the country has unique talent of art and craftsmanship. This talent needs to be promoted and Hunar Haat is playing an important role in this regard. Hunar Haat is a 'Sangam' of Culture, Craft and Creativity," Yadav said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspiration and Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's dedication has ensured ample national and international opportunities to indigenous products of Indian artisans and craftsmen.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi said that Hunar Haat has given new energy and encouragement to Indian culture, art and soul of the country alive.

"Amid the Covid challenges, Hunar Haat has provided employment opportunities to artisans and craftsmen, and it has proved to be helpful in promoting the talent of the country," she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi said that Hunar Haat is a 'perfect platform of protection, preservation, promotion' of the Indian legacy of art and craft.

Over 700 artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 states/union territories are participating in the 14-day Hunar Haat being organised from December 23 till January 5.

