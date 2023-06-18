"I condemn this dastardly act of TMC goons": Suvendu Adhikari on alleged attack on Union Minister Nisith Pramanik

Coochbehar (West Bengal) [India], June 18 : Leader Of Opposition in West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari hit out at Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the alleged attack on Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik by TMC workers at the BDO office during scrutiny of nomination papers at Dinhata, Coochbehar on Saturday.

LoP Suvendu Adhikari tweeted, "I condemn this dastardly act of the TMC goons who have attacked the MOS HMO India Nisith Pramanik for the second time in the last couple of months. Imagine if an Union Minister is not safe in WB, what is the condition of the general public and opposition candidates and party workers who are being attacked within the BDO Office premises where Sec 144 is imposed."

Earlier West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar had also condemned the incident and said, "A bomb was hurled at the car of Nisith Pramanik, Police is literally helpless. Udayan Guha is standing there with his goons, with 1000-1500 people. They are snatching Form B from the hands of our workers. Election Commission and state administration are sitting silently. If a minister can be attacked like that, we can imagine what the situation in West Bengal must be. Is Mamta Banerjee running the state or doing drama."

