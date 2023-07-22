‘I will contest from Hajipur seat in Lok Sabha poll’, says Pashupati Paras

Patna, July 22 Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) President Pashupati Kumar Paras on Saturday said that he will contest Lok Sabha poll 2024 from Hajipur.

Talking to media persons in Patna along with his two MP Mahboob Ali Kaiser and Chandan Singh, Paras claimed that BJP top leadership including PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda are with him.

“After my consent, Chirag Paswan was invited to the meeting of 38 parties in New Delhi on July 18. I have not patched up with Chirag Paswan. I am firm on my earlier stand and I am committed to contest on Hajipur seat at any cost,” Paras said.

He said that Chirag Paswan has not joined NDA officially and has been out of NDA since the 2020 assembly poll.

“I am a trusted man for BJP. People are spreading lies that I am not contesting for Hajipur seat. People should hear that I will contest from the Hajipur seat in 2024,” Paras said.

“My party is intact and there is no split. All MPs are with me and RLJP,” Paras said while reacting to the question that Veena Devi did not come in the press conference.

She had earlier met with Chirag Paswan.

Paras said that she may have gone to Chirag Paswan’s house to have tea.

