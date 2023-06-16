IAEA chief starts delayed visit to Ukrainian nuclear plant

Kiev, June 16 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi has arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine, state-run nuclear energy operator Energoatom said in a Telegram post.

Grossi's visit on Thursday, initially scheduled to begin on Wednesday, was delayed for security reasons, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

The IAEA chief said earlier he will travel to the ZNPP to assess the situation after the Kakhovka dam breach.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam was destroyed on June 6, with Ukraine and Russia trading accusations over the attack on it.

