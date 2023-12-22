IDF demolishes tunnels that housed Yahya Sinwar's office

Tel Aviv, Dec 22 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that it has demolished Hamas tunnel network that had housed the office of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

The IDF on Thursday added that it has demolished an underground tunnel network which was used as a hiding place for Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif -- the masterminds of the October 7 Hamas massacre in south Israel, after the mayhem took place.

The IDF said that it has recieved intelligence about the presence of Sinwar and Deif in these underground network.

The Israel army added that the demolition of the tunnels was carried out in a controlled manner by the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit and the 401st Armoured Brigade.

The Israel army has been scouting for Sinwar after the Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant had publicly called for the assassination of Sinwar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor