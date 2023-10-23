IDF neutralises two drones released into Israeli territory by Hamas (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv ,Oct 23 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Monday that it has neutralised two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that had crossed into its territory.

The Hamas had earlier said in a statement in its Arabic Telegram channel, "The Al-Quassam brigades have launched two drone attacks one of which had targeted the 107 squadron known as the ‘Orange Tail Knights’ of the Israel Air Force and stationed at the Hatzorim base.”

The statement also said that another drone had targeted the command headquarters of the Sinai Brigade within the occupying forces located at the Tseelim Military base.

Earlier in the day, the IDF had said in a statement that it had unleashed a massive air attack on 324 areas in the Gaza Strip which led to the destruction of several buildings connected to Hamas.

In a related development, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a statement that the Israeli forces have arrested 450 Hamas terrorists since the beginning of the conflict on October 7.

Sources also said that the IDF fired an interceptor missile at a suspicious target that had crossed the Lebanon border into Israel.

