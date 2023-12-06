IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after repeated attacks by terror group

Lebanon, Dec 6 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that it has been striking Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon with artillery and tank fire since Wednesday morning, the media reported.

An IDF drone also hit a Hezbollah command room and another site belonging to the terror group, it added.

The strikes come amid repeated Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel, The Times of Israel reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, several rockets were fired at IDF posts along the border with Lebanon.

The IDF has said that it is responding with artillery shelling at the sources of the fire.

--IANS

