IDF:'Fierce battles' continue in Gaza, troops killed Hamas cell near school in northern Strip

Tel Aviv, Dec 6 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that “fierce battles” with Hamas operatives in the Gaza Strip continue, as the Israeli Air Force carries out strikes against more than 250 targets, the media reported.

In a statement, it said that the 7th Armoured Brigade directed strikes on two rocket launchers used in the barrages on central Israel on Tuesday, The Times of Israel reported.

The IAF strikes also hit several Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives, alongside infrastructure belonging to the terror groups, the military said.

The IDF added that the Kfir Brigade killed a group of Hamas operatives who were near a school in northern Gaza. Later, the soldiers found and destroyed a tunnel shaft and weapons in the area.

In another school in northern Gaza, the soldiers found weapons, according to the IDF.

