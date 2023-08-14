IED detected, defused in J&K’s Baramulla district

Srinagar, Aug 14 A day before the Independence Day, security forces detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in J&K’s Baramulla district.

Officials said that a team of security forces including the army and the local police found an IED hidden in a bag near the college in Kanispora area of Baramulla district Monday afternoon.

“Bomb disposal squad was immediately called in and the IED was destroyed without causing any damage,” officials said.

