I'll be on the ground on Sat, says Bengal Guv on panchayat poll eve

Kolkata, July 7 West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose said on Friday that he will be on the ground during the panchayat elections in the state on Saturday.

“I will be on the ground on Saturday for the sake of the security of the common people," the Governor told mediapersons during his tour to the violence-hit Murshidabad district on Friday.

Even as he was saying this, West Bengal reported the 19th death in pre-poll violence since the announcement of election date on June 8 after the bullet-ridden body of a man was found in Bangaon in North 24 Parganas district.

Reacting to allegations levelled by Trinamool Congress that his district tours are only meant to seek publicity, the Governor said, “This publicity is required for the sake of the safety and security of the common people. To ensure that the democratic rights of the people are protected, I will resort to such publicity drives again and again. My only aim is to ensure that people can exercise their democratic rights without fear.”

On Thursday, the Governor had launched a scathing attack against State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha, and asked him to perform his duties neutrally.

“We put up fence to guard crops. What do we do when the fence itself eats up the crops? If democracy is dying in the run-up to the panchayat elections, who is the killer? Will the State Election Commissioner please raise his hand? You should know who the killer is,” Bose had said.

