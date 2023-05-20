"Illegally buying time": Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi chastises Centre over Delhi officers' transfer issue

New Delhi [India], May 20 : Joining the Delhi government in severely criticising the Centre for issuing the ordinance related to Delhi officers' transfer, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Saturday alleged that the Centre is just 'illegally buying more time'.

Further recalling the basic constitutional working, the Congress leader, who is also an advocate, called it an 'unconstitutional ordinance' and said that Constitutional principles can only be changed by Constitutional amendments, and not by ordinance.

"Absolutely unconstitutional ordinance. Constitutional principles cannot be changed by ordinance. They can only be changed by Constitutional amendments. You have done something unconstitutional knowingly. You have also illegally bought time," Singhvi said while talking to ANI.

The criticism came after the Centre issued an ordinance to create National Capital Civil Service Authority, which will be responsible for transferring and disciplinary proceedings against officers from the DANICS cadre.

The Union Government on Friday brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance has been brought to amend the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the SC judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha also slammed the Centre saying that the move is not just "contempt of court" but also "contempt of the electorate".

Taking to Twitter he said, "To overturn a well-thought-out, unanimous Constitution Bench judgment by a reckless political Ordinance, in complete violation of 1. Federalism: part of the basic structure of the Constitution 2. Constitutional Powers given to Elected Governments 3. The principle of Accountability of Civil Services to Ministers is not just Contempt of Court but also Contempt of the Electorate."

