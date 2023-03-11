"I'm not stagnant water, I'm flowing water," Karnataka Minister Somanna

Ahead of the assembly elections, Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna has hinted of leaving the BJP after his name was not included in the party's election management committee.

Somanna is said to be mulling exiting the BJP to join the Congress. According to sources, the ruling party has decided not to include Somanna in its election management committee to avoid embarrassment to the party.

Minister Somanna was also absent from the party's first Jana Sankalpa Ratha Yatra flagged off by Nadda earlier this month.

Somanna said, "I am not stagnant water. I'm flowing water. The people of the constituency have seen me as their own son. I have not spoken a word about anyone. I spoke about some issues with the state president and the chief minister. The people of my constituency have treated me as their son. I am 72 years old now, I don't have anything to do now. I'm flowing water."

When asked about not being allowed in the campaign committee, he said, "I will not talk about this."

Earlier on Friday, the Karnataka BJP announced the appointment of a campaign committee and management committee for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has been given the chairmanship of the campaign committee.

Previoulsy there were reports that former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa may be given the post of Chairman of the Campaign Committee.

However, the BJP, which has put a lid on all this, has given Bommai the post of president, while retaining BS Yediyurappa as a member.

A team of 25 members has been formed and former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has also been given a chance.

On the instructions of BJP national president JP Nadda, national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh have formed the committees.

Apart from BS Yeddyurappa, BJP state president Naleen Kumar Kateel has appointed 25 members and BY Vijayendra has also been given a chance to become a member.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has been appointed as Election Management Coordinator. 14 members including Shobha Karandlaje have been appointed in the Election Management Committee.

Elections to the 224-member Karnataka assembly elections are slated to be held this year.

