Imran Khan 'confesses' to losing cipher again during hour-long inquiry in Attock Jail

New Delhi, Aug 27 Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has once again "admitted to losing the cipher", saying he "couldn't recall" where he kept it, a media outlet reported.

According to The News, the deposed Prime Minister -- who was ousted from office following a no-confidence motion in April last year -- was responding to questions posed during an interrogation in the Attock jail by a three-member team of the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cybercrime Circle, headed by Deputy Director Ayyaz Khan.

The investigation team grilled Khan in the missing cipher case, sources said, adding that the PTI chief cooperated during the hour-long inquiry with patience. He, however, denied that the paper he waved at a public gathering last year was the cipher, The News reported.

"The paper I gestured in the public were cabinet meeting minutes, and not cipher," the former premier claimed.

He, according to the sources, added that it was his right as the prime minister to keep the document with him, but he could not respond as to why he exposed it as the cipher in public, The News reported.

"It was, probably, the last session of investigation of cipher issue," sources said, adding that people engaged in the investigation of the case would initiate mutual meetings to come to a conclusion.

The sources mentioned that the investigation into the cipher issue would be completed during the coming week and the challan would be submitted in a court of law.

