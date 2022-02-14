Imran Khan dismisses China inclination impression

Islamabad, Feb 14 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has dismissed the impression that the country is inclined towards China more than any other country, insisting that Pakistan desires for maintained relations with everyone.

"We do not want to be in a position that implies as if we are part of a certain camp. Pakistan's strategic direction is to maintain relations with everyone," he said.

Khan added that Pakistan's strategic policy of having relations with all is also part of the country's powerful military establishment position.

It should be noted that Pakistan has shifted closer to China, as it becomes a partner to the multi-billion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), coupled with many other financial requirements and bailouts, which have been facilitated by China.

It is believed that Pakistan's all-weather friend China has helped it get out and away from the financial dependency on the West and the United States, with whom Pakistan was an ally in the war against terrorism and the two-decade-long war in Afghanistan.

However, with China, Pakistan looks into geo-economic parameters of progress and development and has been visibly inclined towards Beijing for its financial and economic needs.

Pakistan's economic crisis have been a major challenge for the Imran Khan-led government and China has been among the main facilitators of maintaining the country's economy through various financial projects and strategic partnerships.

Khan said that the previous governments and rulers were more interested in pushing their own interests while being in power, which, he said, was not aligned with the national interest.

Recalling what he called a 'remarkable' visit to China, Khan said, "Ties between the two countries are stronger than ever."

"The world is rapidly undergoing changes. My visit was very much relevant in that context," he said.

"China also appreciated our strategy to tackle Covid-19 and offered economic support which will be translated into specific projects," he added.

