Imran Khan risks losing majority after key ally MQM-P supports non-trust motion

Islamabad, March 30 Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a key partner in the PTI-led ruling coalition, has pledged support for the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who now risks losing the majority support in the National Assembly, Samaa TV reported.

Leaders from the opposition parties and MQM-P drafted an agreement at the Parliament Lodges after midnight.

MQM-P Senator Faisal Subzwari confirmed, first in a tweet and then in an interaction with reporters, that a draft agreement had been finalized and the details will be announced at a press conference.

Subzwari said that the draft agreement would be made public after being ratified by PPP's Central Executive Committee and MQM-P's coordination committee.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament Lodges Subzwari said MQM-P had practically disengaged from the ruling coalition in 2019 and he was certain that the coordination committee would ratify the agreement.

He said the MQM-P decision goes beyond supporting the no-confidence motion and it would help bridge the gulf between urban and rural Sindh.

MQM-P's Coordination Committee will convene at it's Bahadurabad Karachi headquarters on Wednesday, a statement released by the party said.

PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari retweeted Subzwari's statement and then tweeted the same message in English. He also congratulated the nation, Samaa TV reported.

Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif from the joint opposition and Khalid Maqbool, Amir Khan, and Wasim Akhtar from MQM-P met at the Parliament Lodges. Other leaders from the three parties, as well as from the JUI-F, were also present.

