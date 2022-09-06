Imran says his criticism is for 'betterment' of Pakistan Army

Peshawar, Sep 6 Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his speech at a PTI rally in Peshawar on Tuesday, claimed that his criticism of the army was "constructive and for its own improvement" as opposed to the comments made in the past by incumbent government leaders — clips of which were shown on the big screen in front of the PTI supporters as he tried making his point, a media report said.

"Those from the PML-N should get this straight that we are the people who would strengthen this country's institutions. And even if we do criticise our army, it is for their betterment. What we do is constructive criticism," Khan said, Dawn reported.

Imran was addressing a rally near Peshawar's Ring Road where he claimed that the government is trying to create misunderstandings between the Pakistan Army and the country's "largest party", the report said.

"This gang of robbers has realised that they can't defeat us. The three stooges know that they can't win by playing the match... So, they are now trying to disqualify me. They have declared me a terrorist in the court. But people are now politically aware.

"Today, I want to tell you that until and unless our institutions are not strong, the country can not succeed," the PTI chief said.

"The nation has realised that they [Pakistan Democratic Movement] are trying to pit the PTI against the institutions.

"So, their efforts are meant to push PTI against the wall, but listen to me, the more you try to push PTI against the wall, the more I will fight you," Khan warned, Dawn reported.

He went on to say that the incumbent government has been imposed on the nation, adding that he won't accept it no matter what.

Scores of PTI supporters, decked in red and green scarves and bands, gathered at the venue on Tuesday evening. The crowd chanted slogans against the incumbent government and leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

However, immediately after Khan's arrival, a number of people, including PTI leaders, tweeted that YouTube has been blocked in the country.

