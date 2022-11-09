Imran threatens to name another senior military officer involved in assassination plot

Lahore, Nov 9 Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed that he had exposed the plot to assassinate him nearly six weeks before the Wazirabad attack, and that he would also expose the name of a second military officer involved, according to a media report.

In a series of messages posted from his verified account on Twitter, Khan said that he had "discovered" the assassination plot hatched against him almost two months ago, Samaa TV reported.

"I had discovered the assassination plot hatched against me almost two months ago & exposed it in RYK 24th Sept & Mianwali 7th Oct public rallies. Wazirabad assassination attempt followed the script," Imran tweeted.

His tweet included two videos from the respective public rallies in which he pointed to how the government allegedly accused him of blasphemy and even conducted a television programme to prove he blasphemed.

He added in the video that "four people sitting behind closed doors had planned to murder him".

"Now if someone assassinates me, they will say that a religious fanatic did it," he said, adding that he had recorded a video which has been kept abroad and in it he had named the four people who had hatched the plot to kill him, Samaa TV reported.

Having already named three persons responsible for hatching the plot to assassinate him, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and a senior military intelligence officer, Imran threatened to name another senior military officer involved.

"I will also disclose the name of the second officer," he said, adding that the officer was sitting in the same control room as the first officer from around 12 noon to 5 pm "monitoring the execution of the plot".

