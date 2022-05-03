Imran's long march may get bloody: Sheikh Rasheed

Rawalpindi, May 3 Former Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has expressed fear that former Prime Minister Imran Khan's upcoming long march may turn "bloody" and worsen the situation in the country, media reports said.

His statement comes over a day after he claimed that PML-N leaders are planning to kill him and and are trying to attack the long march, Geo News reported.

He had said his life is in danger because the Sharif family and other PML-N leaders want to get rid of him, the report said.

Speaking to the media in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, Rasheed said that there would be no peace "in a country where a drug dealer is the interior minister".

"These people want to take the situation elsewhere, but we pray that peace prevails in the country," he said, adding that fighting has started on the streets for which he held Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah responsible.

He also reiterated his support for Imran Khan, saying he will stand by him in the long march, Geo News reported.

The former minister said that people whose faces the public did not want to see have been given power.

"The situation in the country is bad and these issues should be resolved by May 31," he said, adding that a date for an election should be finalised within 90 days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor