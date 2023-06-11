In Chennai, Amit Shah takes '3G, 4G' jibe at DMK-Congress rule

Vellore (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 11 : Hitting out at the Congress-DMK coalition rule in Tamil Nadu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said unlike these two parties, which had indulged in corruption during their previous stints in power, the central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has elevated the country's status and standing on the global stage.

Addressing a public meeting at Vellore, which was organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the BJP-led Union government under PM Modi, Shah said, "Tamil Nadu had a Congress-DMK government for 10 years. Their government indulged in corruption and scams worth Rs 12,000 crores. However, in 9 years, no one levelled a single allegation of corruption against Modi-ji's government. Our government led by Modi-ji has enhanced and elevated India's stature before the world. Our government has also made the country secure in the face of all external threats."

In a veiled attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, he claimed three generations of the family of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi indulged in corruption.

"Congress and DMK are 2G, 3G and 4G parties. I am not talking about the 2G scam...2G here means 2 generations, 3G means 3 generations, 4G stands for 4 generations. (Murasoli) Maran family is 2G as 2 generations of the family were corrupt. The Karunanidhi family is 3G as three 3 generations were involved in corruption. The Gandhi family is 4G, with Rahul Gandhi representing the fourth generation, which is enjoying the benefits of having ruled the country for several decades," Shah said.

"Recently, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building. Sengol of the Chola empire was installed in the new Parliament building, following all traditions," said Shah.

Taking a further dig at the DMK government, the Union Home Minister questioned why the party did not build an AIIMS in Madurai during its previous terms in power.

"For 18 years, the DMK was part of the UPA (government at the Centre). They need to come clean on why they were unable to build an AIIMS in Madurai in all these years," Shah said.

The Union minister arrived in Vellore on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier, in April, Union Minister of State L Murugan had said that BJP was focusing on nine constituencies in Tamil Nadu, including south Chennai, ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Shah's ongoing visit to Tamil Nadu is being seen as the key to the BJP's preparations for the next general elections.

