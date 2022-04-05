In likely strongest statement, India 'unequivocally' condemns civilian killings in Bucha

United Nations, April 5 In what is likely its strongest statement on the Ukraine situation so far, India on Tuesday "unequivocally condemned" the killings of civil in Bucha after hearing Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and UN officials giving heart-rending descriptions of the atrocities in the city.

"Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing. We unequivocally condemn these killings and support the call for an independent investigation," India's Permanent Representative to the UN, T.S. Tirumurti, said at the Security Council.

While making probably the harshest criticism of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Tirumurti straddled the fine line of neutrality by not naming Russia.

"India continues to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation and reiterates its call for immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities," he said.

"We continue to emphasise to all member states of the UN that the global order is anchored on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states," he added in an implied criticism of Russia.

Over the weekend, harrowing images of atrocities against civil in Bucha dominated the Security Council meeting.

Before Tirumurti spoke, Zelensky through a video link said that in Bucha, "there is not a single crime that they (Russia) would not commit" and listed a range of horrific atrocities that he said had been committed by the Russian troops that withdrew from the city near Kiev.

He likened the atrocities there to those committed by the Islamic State terrorist organisations in the Middle East.

He showed the Council a video that he said documented what he called war crimes, showing piles of bodies, some with hands bound.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council, "I will never forget the horrifying images of civil killed in Bucha."

"I am also deeply shocked by the personal testimony of rapes and sexual violence that are now emerging," he added, while calling for an independent inquiry into the matter.