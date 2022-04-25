Incumbent govt will be shortest one in Pak history: Ex-Minister

Islamabad, April 25 Pakistan's former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed termed the country's current situation as "disturbing and worrying" and added that the incumbent Shehbaz Sharif-led government will be the "shortest one" in Islamabad's history.

"Those people who should have been in jails are being appointed on important posts and those who needed to be respected by the country are becoming questionable," The Express Tribune quoted the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief as saying in a statement on Twitter.

"The agents of imperialist forces have exalted their dirty deeds."

Ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for Islamabad march will surprise the world as it would be fierce, he said, adding: The incumbent government will be the shortest one in Pakistan's history."

During his inauguration on April 11, Sharif claimed that his predecessor was "panicking because I have been elected as the representative... I will work on a pace I am used to".

"You (Khan) may be panicked due to my speed of work but the people have stopped panicking."

