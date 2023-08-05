INDIA an alliance of 'arrogant' people, says MoS Rai

Patna, Aug 5 Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Saturday said that INDIA is an alliance of ‘corrupt’, ‘scamsters’ and ‘arrogant’ people.

“They have joined hands only to create an illusion among people. Actually, they have lost their political grounds and hence they are coming together to create confusion. The people of the country understand their and will not be lured by them.

“INDIA is coalition of corrupt, scamsters and arrogant people. The people of the country are united under PM Modi. Their coming together would not affect us,” he said.

Pertinently, INDIA will hold its third meet in the last week of this month in Mumbai where they would choose the convener as well as talk about the seat sharing to challenge BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

“PM Modi has removed Article 370. Now there is peace J&K. Action has been taken against stone pelters. There are no incidents of stone pelting in the valley now. The investment is going on there on huge scale and the UT is on developmental path,” he said.

He said that in Lok Sabha election, people of Bihar will vote for PM Modi. “They will give all 40 seats to BJP and make Narendra Modi prime minister for the third time,” he said.

