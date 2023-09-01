INDIA announces coordination, election strategy committees to take on BJP in 2024 polls

Mumbai, Sep 1 The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), during its third meeting here on Friday, announced a 14-member coordination committee and 19-member election strategy committee to take on the BJP in the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The coordination committee will comprise Congress' K.C. Venugopal, NCP's Sharad Pawar, DMK's T.R. Baalu, JMM's Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena-UBT's Sanjay Raut, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Trinamool Congress' Abhishek Banerjee, AAP's Raghav Chaddha, Samajwadi Party's Javed Ali Khan, JD-U's Lalan Singh, CPI's D. Raja, National Conference Omar Abdullah, and PDP's Mehbooba Mufti.

The CPI-M will give the name of their party leader for the committee later.

Meanwhile in the election strategy committee, there will be Congress' Gurdeep Singh Sappal, JD-U's Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena-UBT's Anil Desai, RJD's Sanjay Yadav, NCP's P.C. Chacko, JMM's Champai Soren, Samajwadi Party's Kiranmoy Nanda, AAP's Sanjay Singh, CPI-M's Arun Kumar, CPI's Binoy Viswam, National Conference's Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi, RLD's Shahid Siddiqui, RSP's NK Premachandran, AIFB's G. Devarajan, CPI-ML's Ravi Rai, VCK's Thol Thirumavalan, IUML's KM Kadar Moidin, KC- M's Jose K. Mani with as its members.

Trinamool will suggest the name of their party leader later.

The opposition bloc also announced a working group for social media with Congress' Supriya Shrinate, RJD's Sumit Sharma, Samajwadi Party's Ashish Yadav and Rajeev Nigam, AAP's Chaddha, JMM's Avindani, PDP's Iltija Mehbooba, CPI-M's Pranjal, CPI's Bhalchandran Kango, NC's Ifra Ja, and CPI-ML's V Arun Kumar as its members.

It also announced 19 member working group for media with Congress' Jairam Ramesh, RJD's Manoj Jha, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, NCP's Jitendra Ahwad, AAP's Chaddha, JD-U's Rajiv Ranjan and Manish Kumar, CPI-M's Pranjal, Samajwadi Party's Ashish Yadav and Rajeev Nigam, JMM's Supriyo Bhattacharya and Alok Kumar, CPI's Dr. Bhalchandran Kango, NC's Tanvir Sadiq, Prashant Kannojia, AIFB's Naren Chatterjee, CPI-ML's Sucheta De, and PDP's Mohit Bhan.

It also announced 11 member for research with Congress' Amitabh Dubey, RJD's Subodh Mehta, Shiv Sena-UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi, NCP's Vandana Chavan, JD-U's K.C. Tyagi, JMM's Sudivya Kumar Sonu, AAP's Jasmine Shah, Samajwadi Party's Alok Ranjan, NC's Imran Nabi Dar, and PDP's Aditya.

The Trinamool will present the name of their leaders for the group later.

