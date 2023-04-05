India condemns OIC statement on Ram Navami violence, terms it 'communal'

New Delhi, April 5 India has condemned the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC)'s statement on the recent clashes between two groups during the Ram Navami processions in some parts of the country.

MEA Spokesperson A. Arindam Bagchi said, "We strongly condemn the statement issued by OIC Secretariat today regarding India. This is one more example of their communal mindset and anti-India agenda. OIC only does its reputation damage by being consistently manipulated by anti-India forces."

The OIC statement had expressed deep concern over the "violence" and "vandalism targeting Muslim community" in several states in India during the Ram Navami processions, including the burning of a madrasa and its library by an extremist Hindu mob in Bihar Sharif on March 31.

