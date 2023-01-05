India has become a sound and stable economy says J P Nadda

India has become a sound and stable economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda said on Thursday adding that the country has also defeated the United States to become the fifth largest economy of the world.

"After the Coronavirus pandemic and Ukraine-Russia war, we have witnessed various strong and powerful nations turning weaker. One can witness how inflation and unemployment in China have increased, America is more indebted with no betterment in its economical condition and even Europe is in crisis, but under PM Modi's leadership, India has defeated Britain to become the fifth economy of the world with a sound and stable economy," JP Nadda said in his address at Vinayaka Kalyana Mantapa in Karnataka's Tumakuru district.

Meanwhile targeting the opposition parties he said: "Congress is synonymous of corruption, commission and casteism. We have a mission to serve and they have a mission to get a commission... It used to indulge in vote bank politics. They used to divide people into castes, and regions. They encouraged casteism and dynastic politics. However, casteism and dynastic politics have no place in the politics of the BJP."

"We have delivered our promise. The BJP government in Karnataka has left no stone unturned in the state's development, the industrial belt in Karnataka's Narasapura Industrial Area has emerged as the largest industrial area in Asia" he added.

Stating that the BJP has empowered women and the poor through various schemes and has sent money directly to the beneficiaries accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme.

"We have provided electricity to every household and worked to empower women by providing them with all basic facilities including toilets and gas cylinders. Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Rs 6,000 are reaching the farmers' account annually," he said further alleging its Opposition Congress is synonymous with corruption and casteism.

Further, appreciating the PM Modi-led government in managing global challenges, the BJP national president said that when the world has running short of vaccines, India manufactured two indigenous vaccines in just nine months and exported them to the world.

He said, "earlier, it used to take decades for the vaccine of any disease including Tuberculosis to reach India, but under the leadership of PM Modi, we made two indigenous vaccines for Covid in just nine months."

"To the people of a country with 130 crore people, we have jabbed 220 crore vaccine injections with double dose and booster, hence today, we are standing strong with a protective shield," JP Nadda said further.

Nadda also reacted to Leader of Opposition and Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah's "puppy" remark and said that with this statement, he has lowered the level of Karnataka politics.

"Siddaramaiah's statement have lowered the level of Karnataka politics. We respect our opponents. We move forward with cooperative federalism and respect other Chief Ministers equally," he said.

Siddaramaiah on Tuesday stoked a controversy after he remarked that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other BJP leaders shiver like "puppy" in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a remark that has stoked controversy.

"Basavaraj Bommai, you are all like puppies in front of Narendra Modi. You all shiver in front of him. There was an interim recommendation to give Rs 5495 crore to Karnataka state as a special allowance in the 15th Pay Commission. But our finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman wrote that she could not give such amount," Siddaramaiah said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor