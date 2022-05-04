India has seen communal tensions since 7th century: CT Ravi

Panaji, May 4 India has seen communal tensions since the 7th century, BJP's national General Secretary C.T. Ravi said on Wednesday, adding that there are some faiths which have no tolerance.

"Communal tension is nothing new. Is this the first time it is happening? It started from the first attack on India in the 7th century, not from today," Ravi, who is the party's Goa in-charge, told reporters in Panaji.

"Some people try to create communal tension. There are some intolerant faiths. They have no tolerance. They do this," he added.

Ravi was in Goa to conduct a series of meetings with the state BJP's top office-bearers as well as ministers and legislators ahead of the upcoming panchayat polls.

