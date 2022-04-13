India, Japan to work together for domestic wastewater management

New Delhi, April 13 The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave approval for a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed between the Department of Water Resources, India, and the Ministry of Environment, Japan, to work in the area of decentralised domestic wastewater management.

The collaboration with Japan will enable decentralised domestic wastewater management and effective reuse of treated wastewater using the Johkasou technology.

The Johkasou technology can have greater implications for management of grey/black water from settlements covered under the Jal Jeevan Mission, as well as the sustainability of sources of fresh water under the mission, besides similar situations under the Namami Gange programme.

A management council (MC) will be formed which will be responsible for the implementation of this MoC by formulating detailed activities of collaboration and the monitoring of its progress.

There shall be no financial obligations on both the parties under this MoC. To facilitate the activities under it, case-specific detailed documents such as pre-feasibility reports, feasibility reports, and detailed project reports, among others, may be created, covering detailed specifications in the respective areas as well as other pertinent matters such as, if deemed necessary, the financial arrangement of such case-specific programme and project.

The MoC was signed on March 19 for promoting cooperation for decentralised domestic wastewater management in preserving the water environment in the public water areas and improvement of public health, based on the principles of equality and mutual benefit between the two countries.

