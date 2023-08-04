INDIA leaders meet in Parliament, seek PM's statement on Manipur

New Delhi, Aug 4 Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) party leaders on Friday met in Parliament and once again decided to press for their demand for a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in both Houses on Manipur violence. The meeting of the INDIA leaders was held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

During the meeting it was decided to demand for the statement of the Prime Minister in Parliament and "honour his responsibilities".

The INDIA parties have been demanding a statement by PM Modi in both Houses of Parliament on Manipur violence.

They have also demanded a detailed discussion on the issue in Parliament.

