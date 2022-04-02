India marching ahead towards Ramrajya, TN Guv

Chennai, April 2 Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has said that India is marching ahead towards the goal of Ramrajya envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was delivering the inaugural address of the 69th Ram Navami celebrations in Chennai organised by Sri Ram Samaj and described Sri Ram as an icon of India's shared cultural spirituality. The Tamil Nadu Governor said that lessons from the life of Sri Ram are ideal values for all to imbibe.

R.N. Ravi said that Mahatma Gandhi invoked the idea of Ramrajya to unite the country against colonial rule and said that as an ideal son, brother, friend, and king, Sri Ram teaches us the value of mutual love and respect.

Sri Ram Samaj president S. Ravichandran and others participated in the function.

