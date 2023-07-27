'INDIA' not anti-PM but a fight to save democracy from dictatorship: Uddhav

Mumbai, July 27 Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reiterated that the national Opposition alliance INDIA is not a crusade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but a fight against dictatorship to save Indian democracy.

He pointed out that in Maharashtra, there was the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) experiment of three parties, but now it has widened and transformed with INDIA, where the Congress is the biggest party and many others have joined the effort.

"It is not just a question of these parties' survival but that of democracy and independence of all institutions. The prime focus is on Opposition unity and a unified goal to save the country's democracy and its Independence without projecting any particular leader to drive it," said Thackeray.

He said that all the Opposition leaders are grounded and nobody is 'dreaming' of leadership as the focus is on the country's future.

"These things happen suddenly, like how the former PM Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated, or P. V. Narasimha Rao was elevated as the PM. Did anyone think this would happen so abruptly? Rao not only became the PM but I feel he successfully ran a minority government and was among the best performing PMs. Or how Indira Gandhi was defeated by a simple leader like Raj Narain after the Emergency?" said Thackeray.

"Today, all are aware of the dangers confronting the country and nobody has shown the 'greed to lead', as they believe in the formula that if the country is stable all will be stable," he added.

Referring to his interactions with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Thackeray said he was pleasantly surprised by the experience.

"I have never met Rahul Gandhi like this before… till now, what was done by those people was creating misunderstandings – 'they are like this, they are like that or they are anti-Hindu'. I found Rahul Gandhi to be very sensible, he listens and also keeps his opinions on any issue before everyone, he speaks simply on whatever he feels. If this continues in the same vein, then I don't think there will be any hindrance to him in future," said Thackeray, dropping broad hints at Rahul Gandhi’s role in the coming times.

Thackeray added that he was not bothered about the BJP, but the practices it had started which could prove fatal for the country – "whoever you vote for the government will be mine".

"This will make things very difficult… the manner in which the Maharashtra government was formed… the 'Khokha' (slang for Crore Rupees) regime. They will hijack governments, tomorrow they will bring guns and anybody will become the PM or the CM," cautioned Thackeray.

Accordingly, he said that after the Bengaluru national opposition conclave, the 'war of 2024' has been launched by INDIA to safeguard Bharat.

Turning 63 on Thursday, Thackeray's comments came in the second party of his birthday interviews to the Saamana Group, with a volley of questions fired by the Executive Editor and MP Sanjay Raut, even as the ruling BJP's top leaders slammed him for his views.

