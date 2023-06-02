Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia meets J&K's industrial bodies

Srinagar, June 2 Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan, on Friday had an extensive interactive session with industry and trade associations of Jammu and Kashmir to discuss and plan strategies towards exploring buisness opportunities between the regions, an official statement said.

The session, organised by Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO), was aimed at providing a platform to foster stronger economic ties and explore mutually beneficial trade opportunities.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral trade between the UT of J&K and Saudi Arabia. He acknowledged the rich cultural heritage and entrepreneurial spirit of Kashmir and expressed his admiration for the region's contribution towards nation's economy.

He observed that unique and niche products of J&K have a lot of potential as far as the markets of Saudi Arabia are concerned.

Responding to issues and concerns raised by the participants, Khan praised the efforts of JKTPO in promoting trade and investment opportunities in Kashmir. He also conveyed the Embassy's commitment towards supporting such initiatives.

He assured the participants that the Indian government is continuously working towards creating a conducive business environment for all to flourish their businesses.

Khan added that necessary support is being extended for trade and investment activities, especially for the export of GI-tagged products of Jammu and Kashmir.

He assured to create business linkages for the exporters of J&K, adding that efforts will be made to organise delegation visits, B2B meets, exhibitions, road shows and related events in Saudi Arabia.

"This interaction marks a significant milestone in strengthening economic ties between the two regions. It reflects the shared commitment towards exploring new avenues of cooperation and leveraging the vast potential for trade and investment," Khan said.

During the event, representatives from industry and trade associations presented their perspectives on key sectors, including tourism, handloom and handicrafts, agriculture, food processing and horticulture.

