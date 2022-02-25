Indian govt contemplating to evacuate students through land routes: K'taka CM Bommai

Bengaluru, Feb 25 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the Indian government is contemplating to bring back Indian students stranded in war-torn Ukraine through land routes.

While interacting with reporters, CM Bommai stated that he had spoken to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar this morning in detail about the crisis. "Indian government is initiating all possible measures for the evacuation of students from Ukraine. Russian language speaking diplomats are being sent to Ukraine.

"Options are being explored for bringing back Indian students from Ukraine through land movement since air lifting is impossible currently. The diplomatic channels are being opened in this regard. The possibility of taking out students from the west direction in Ukraine is being thought about," he explained.

"The Foreign Minister has got all the information regarding Indian students in Ukraine. Many Karnataka students are pursuing medical courses there and majority of them are staying in Kharkiv city. Presently all are safe," CM Bommai stated.

"The students have been asked by the embassy not to make any movement unless asked. Clear information would be given to students during evacuation and they are in constant touch with the student community," he said.

"I have requested him to arrange for their food, shelter and other basic arrangements. We have opened a helpline and there is another helpline by the Government of India to coordinate between students and parents. The foreign affairs ministry has asked the students to be careful. No one is in trouble yet. However, bombing is happening near the region where the students are staying presently, that is a matter of concern," he said.

