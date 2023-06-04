"India's prestige elevated across globe under PM Modi's leadership": UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that India's prestige has been elevated across the globe because of the visionary leadership and tireless hard work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of the country.

On the occasion of the successful completion of 9 years of Modi government, the Chief Minister addressed Gorakhpur city assembly's senior workers' meeting under BJPs Maha Sampark Abhiyan as well as the 'Tiffin Par Charcha' program.

He said, "When we talk about our own achievements, it does not mean much. But, when the world acknowledges and recognizes our work, it is a real honour."

CM Yogi added that while everyone is aware of India's position globally prior to 2014, not only the country but the whole world is witnessing the positive changes that have taken place under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

"In times of crisis, the world looks towards India and PM Modi with hope", he remarked.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath further mentioned that before 2014, the citizens of India did not get the respect they deserved.

"During the 9-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the respect of Indian citizens, expatriates and Indians has increased in the whole world," he said.

Referring to PM Modi's recent visit to three countries, the Chief Minister said, "Every Indian is proud of the increased attraction towards India and the Prime Minister. Breaking protocol, the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea not only received PM Modi after sunset but also greeted him by touching his feet. Fiji and Papua New Guinea conferred their country's highest honour on PM Narendra Modi."

"Prime Minister of Australia addressed PM Modi as 'Boss', while the President of America was eager to take his autograph. All this shows the strength of India's leadership, he added.

The Chief Minister said that by standing with 140 crore countrymen in every situation of crisis, by giving miraculous leadership to rule in everyone's hearts, the Prime Minister has increased India's prestige on the global stage.

Emphasizing the Prime Minister's leadership Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that India has become very strong in terms of border security. "No one can look at India's borders with bad intent, or do terrorist activities today. If any incident happens somewhere, countries of the world start giving clarification but India has learned to protect its self-respect and honour."

He further said that before 2014, the problem of extremism in Kashmir, separatism in the North-Eastern states and Naxalism was at its peak in 12 to 15 states of the country.

"Today, due to the abolition of Article 370, there is an atmosphere of peace, harmony and development in Kashmir, he pointed out. People participated in the panchayat elections in large numbers and Bharatiya Janata Party also got huge support," he said.

CM Yogi said that presently the BJP government is ruling in the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur and Assam.

"In Nagaland and Meghalaya too, the government is running with the cooperation of the BJP. Naxalite incidents have been curbed in affected states and rapid development is taking place there," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that patterns of development are being created under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Unprecedented development is taking place in all sectors like infrastructure, highway, railway, airport etc. PM Modi's vision is that even a citizen wearing slippers can travel by air," he said.

"There were a total of 74 airports in the country from 1947 to 2014, while 74 new airports were built between 2014 and 2022. From 1947 to 2014, there were only 5 AIIMS in the country while 15 new ones have been built from 2014 to 2022. Concept of 'One district One medical college' is also being realized. Every day 35 kilometers of highways are being expanded. New railway projects are progressing. Waterways are being built," he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that along with development, PM Narendra Modi has provided the basis for leading a reputable life to every citizen of the country through public welfare schemes.

He also said that PM Modi's 9 years of tenure is dedicated to service, good governance and welfare of the poor and that no poor person is worried about what they will eat in the evening.

"Since the Corona period, 80 crore people of the country were provided free ration. No poor woman has to worry about cooking in the rain anymore as free cooking gas connection from the Ujjwala scheme is being made available to her. No poor is worried about the house as 3.5 crore poor have been provided 'pucca houses' under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

"Bank accounts of 48 crore have been opened and funds for welfare schemes are being sent directly to their bank accounts. If anyone demands a bribe, he will land in jail. For the convenience of treatment, 50 crore people have got insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh under Ayushman Bharat Yojana," he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called upon all the workers to join the 14 types of programs being run for a month to commemorate the 9 years of PM Modi's tenure.

He also mentioned the special gifts received by Gorakhpur under the guidance of PM.

"A fertilizer factory in Gorakhpur, AIIMS and eradication of encephalitis were dreams. With the inspiration of the Prime Minister, the fertilizer factory is running at 110 percent capacity, AIIMS has also opened, encephalitis is also under control," he said.

He said BJP is the party of common people and workers dedicated to Indian values.

"BJP is not only the biggest political party in the world, but it is a party of common people and workers dedicated to Indian values and ideals." The party should also get credit for the work done in the interest of the common man, for this only special programs have been fixed for a month," CM Yogi said.

After addressing the workers, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath opened the tiffin box and had food with the workers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor