Indore-Mumbai Duronto should be named after Lata Mangeshkar: Indore MP

New Delhi, Feb 10 The Indore-Mumbai Duronto express train should be named after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar for her service to the music industry and enthralling generations with her melodies for more than seven decades, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani said on Thursday.

"Lata Mangeshkar was born in Indore and what better way to symbolise her musical journey from here to Mumbai. I have raised this issue in Parliament. Have also written a letter to the Railways Minister in this regard," Lalwani told .

Asked, is there a a provision to name a train after an individual, Lalwani said that the contribution of a colossal personality like Lata Mangeshkar should be acknowledged with such a gesture, so he has approached the Ministry, and now, its upto the Ministry to take a call. "I have conveyed the demand of my constituency people to the government," Lalwani added.

Lalwani also sought a chair and fellowship in her name in the state university' department of music. Besides, a statue, an annual music show and a state level music academy in her name can also considered.

"I have already spoken to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan regarding this and he has expressed his willingness as a token of respect to the Indian 'Nightingale'," he added.

