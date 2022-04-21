Inflation hits 76% Brazilians: Survey

Brasilia, April 21 A new survey revealed that the financial situation of 76 per cent of Brazil has been "very affected" or "affected" by inflation.

According to the survey released on Wednesday by the National Industry Confederation, only 12 per cent of the population said they were "hardly affected" or "not affected" by price increases in the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

At the same time, 54 per cent of those surveyed said their financial situation was "very affected" by the Covid-19 pandemic, up from 45 per cent in November of last year.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, the official inflation index rose to 11.30 per cent in the 12 months ending in March.

The survey showed 87 per cent of Brazil believe that prices for goods have "increased a lot" in the past six months, and 64 per cent said they cut spending over the same period, as against 74 per cent in November.

The survey queried 2,015 people over 16 years of age from April 1 to 5 across the country.

