Infosys staffer death: Opposition blasts Bengaluru civic agency

Bengaluru, May 21 Karnataka's opposition JD-S on Sunday blasted the Bengaluru civic agency over the death of 22-year-old Infosys staffer, who fell sick after her car got stuck in an underpass inundated with water and succumbed in a hospital later.

JD-S leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy accused the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) of not initiating any precautionary measure even as heavy downpour was predicted.

"I was shocked to know about the death of Infosys staffer Bhanurekha after getting stuck in the underpass inundated with water. This is height of negligence by BBMP officers even as it is heavily raining in the recent past," he said.

"The BBMP has to ensure that there is no debris in the underpass to prevent water-logging. The BBMP had slept over it causing a death. Every time, BBMP only wakes up after deaths. Is it inevitable for the people to die everytime it rains?" he questioned.

The vehicle drivers should drive carefully when it rains in the city. Even after seeing underpass inundated with water, the driver should not have entered underpass. The traffic police should have warned the vehicle driver, Kumaraswamy stated.

BBMP officers should immediately take stock of all underpasses in the city and ensure that they don't get inundated. They should ensure water moves out of underpass when it rains, he demanded.

