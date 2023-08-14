Integration of Naga areas, separate flag, constitution are inseparable, says NSCN-IM leader Muivah

Kohima, July 14 NSCN (IM) General Secretary Thuingaleng Muivah on Monday reiterated that integration of all Naga areas, separate flag and constitution are naturally inseparable, core and non-negotiable demands.

Addressing a gathering of the cadres of the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on the occasion of 77th Naga Independence Day celebration on Monday, Muivah said that the separate flag and constitution are naturally inseparable from the sovereignty of a people.

“It is universally an accepted truth that the flag and constitution are constituent parts of sovereignty. There is no ambiguity about it. The Indian leaders understand it too. They must take the stand to speak the truth,” he said.

The NSCN-IM leader said that on the issue of integration of all Naga areas, the government of India has officially acknowledged that it is the legitimate right of the Nagas and therefore, it shall be finalised accordingly.

“This free Nagalim for Christ is our portion of land from God. We must possess it and defend it at all costs. No power on earth can stop the moving wheels of history. We will keep going.”

The main function of the 77th Naga Independence Day celebration was held at the NSCN-IM headquarters at Hebron, about 100 km from Nagaland capital Kohima.

Greater Nagalim’ along with the separate flags and constitution are the NSCN-IM’s core demands causing the delay in the final resolution in the much expected Naga issue.

Greater Nagalim stipulates the integration of Naga-inhabited areas of Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, as well as Myanmar.

There is stiff opposition to the NSCN-IM's demand in the neighbouring states.

In 2001, Manipur witnessed violent agitation against the NSCN-IM demand and even the state assembly was partially burnt. Many people lost their lives when the ceasefire between the Centre and NSCN-IM was extended without territorial limits.

The 89-years-old NSCN-IM leader in his speech said that the Naga national resistance movement is all about defending the inherent sovereign right of the Nagas and their land.

He said that after 18 years long political talks, the Government of India and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN), the one and only authentic political organisation of the Naga people finally signed the historic ‘Framework Agreement’ on the August 3, 2015 on the foundation of recognition of the unique history and sovereignty of the Nagas, and shared sovereignty and coexistence of the two entities.

“This is a mutually agreed official document. This Framework Agreement is our legacy. We must defend what we have achieved with our own sweat and blood,” the Naga leader said.

He said: “We Nagas are proud of our past dynamic leaders who took the right decision in declaring the Naga National Independence on the 14th August, 1947 on the eve of the British departure from India. It was a historic step that gave new meaning to the Naga National Identity and saved the future of the Nagas.”

The Centre has been holding separate negotiations with the dominant Naga outfit NSCN-IM since 1997 as well as the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), comprising at least seven groups, since 2017.

The stalemate continued as the NSCN-IM remained firm on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas besides the integration of Naga inhabited areas.

