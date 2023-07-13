'Interference in internal matters unacceptable': India objects to European Parliament discussing Manipur

New Delhi, July 13 India on Thursday took strong objection to the European Parliament discussing the situation in Manipur, saying that any interference in the country's internal matters is "unacceptable and reflects a colonial mindset".

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, in response to queries on European Parliament discussing developments in ethnic strife-battered Manipur, said: "We have seen that the European Parliament held a discussion on developments in Manipur and adopted a so-called Urgency Resolution. Such interference in India's internal affairs is unacceptable, and reflects a colonial mindset."

He added that Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and law and order.

"The European Parliament would be well advised to utilise its time more productively on its internal issues,” Bagchi added.

Earlier on Thursday, the European Parliament in the French city of Strasbourg, called on the Indian government to act "promptly" to stop violence in Manipur and protect religious minorities. It passed a resolution on the matter by show of hands after a debate on the issue.

In the last two months, more than 140 persons have been killed and thousands displaced in ethnic violence between majority Meitei community and Kuki Christians in Manipur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor