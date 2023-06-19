"International Battery Company expressed interest in making massive investments in state": Karnataka Minister MB Patil

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19 : Karnataka Commerce and Industries Minister MB Patil on Monday said that a US Based lithium cell battery manufacturer has expressed interest in making massive investments in Karnataka.

In this regard, MB Patil took to Twitter and said, "Green Technology Takes a Leap Forward! International Battery Company (IBC), a leading lithium cell battery manufacturer, showcased their innovative recyclable technology in a meeting with high-ranking officials. They expressed interest in making massive investments in Karnataka."

Karnataka Minister MB Patil said that Rs 8,000 crores are set to be invested in battery production which will lead to a remarkable growth in the Electric Vehicle industry.

"With Rs 8,000 crores set to be invested in battery production, we anticipate remarkable growth in the EV industry and job creation. Our government remains committed to fostering economic opportunities," he further tweeted.

Dr Selvakumar, Principal Secretary and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Dept. of Industries, were present in the meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor