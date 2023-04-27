Intoxication of power not reduced for Congress: Karnataka CM Bommai on Kharge's "poisonous snake" remark

Haveri (Karnataka) [India], April 27 : Following Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said the intoxication of power has not subsided for the grand old party.

He said the remarks on the Prime Minister showed the Congress' culture.

Bommai said that PM Modi has become a "nightmare for traitors, anti-social elements, terrorists, anti-nationals, and peace breakers."

He said, "I did not know why Kharge felt like that. How far it is correct for him to talk in such a manner about PM Modi? The Congress Party has reached such a stage today because of talking in that manner. The intoxication of power has not come down for the Congress party. Karnataka is a land of culture and everyone is respected here. We may differ with the ideology of Kharge but he will be respected for his seniority. Unfortunately, such a senior person talking in such a way".

Bommai said the fear of defeat in the upcoming state Assembly polls haunts Congress.

On Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar's petition to the Election Commission seeking the imposition of a ban on Union Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the poll-bound state, the Chief Minister said, "The fear of defeat is haunting the Congress. Since they have come to know about their defeat in the May 10 Assembly polls, they have resorted to such acts of giving petitions to the Election Commission and going to the EC office. Everything will take place as per the rules. But there is no truth in the Congress petition and it will be rejected outright."

Bommai said Congress was using money and muscle power in the election.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge while addressing a public meeting in Kalaburagi on Thursday said, "PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might think it is poison or not. If you lick it, you are dead.

However, Kharge later clarified that what he wanted to say is BJP's ideology is as dangerous as a snake and did not mean to make a personal attack against PM Modi.

Later, while talking to the media, Kharge clarified his earlier comment and said, "No no, I did not mean it to Modi, what I meant was BJP ideology is like a snake. I never said personally to Modi, what I said was their ideology is like a snake and if you try to touch it, your death will certain."

He expressed regret after a row erupted over his "poisonous snake" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a tweet, Kharge said, "BJP's ideology is divisive, hostile and full of hatred and prejudice towards the poor and Dalits. I discussed the politics of hatred and malice. My statement was neither for PM Modi personally nor for any other person."

"But for the ideology he represents. Our fight with PM Modi is not a personal fight. It is an ideological battle. My intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings and if knowingly or unknowingly someone's feelings were hurt, then it was never my intention," Kharge added.

BJP and Congress are at loggerheads at poll-bound Karnataka. The polls for the 224-seat assembly are slated to take place on May 10 and the counting will take place on May 13.

