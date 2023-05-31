"Investigation underway on various aspects of complaint": Delhi Police on Wrestlers' protest against WFI Chief

New Delhi [India], May 31 : Delhi Police on Wednesday said that investigation is underway into the matter after a police complaint was registered by the protesting wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh accusing him of sexually harassing female wrestlers.

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said that a special investigation team is investigating the matter on various aspects and it is difficult to comment on when the enquiry will be completed into this.

While speaking to ANI, Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said, "This case was registered earlier this month. SIT is investigating various aspects of the complaint. Further necessary legal action will be taken after the completion of the investigation."

"It is very difficult to comment on this right now because the case is an active investigation so how much time it will take how much evidence is to be collected and what are the different aspects to be investigated that cannot be commented on at this point in time," DCP PRO Nalwa added.

Earlier today Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India's president Brij Bhushan Singh should wait for the investigation to be completed.

"The wrestlers should wait for Delhi Police to conclude their investigation and not take any steps that may cause harm to the sport or aspiring wrestlers. They should trust the police, SC and the ministry while the investigation is being carried out. We all are in favour of the sport and sportspersons and want the impartial investigation to be done and action to be taken against the ones found guilty," he said.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have been protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations and are demanding his arrest.

On Tuesday, Olympic medalist wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik alongwith Vinesh Phogat reached Uttarakhand's Haridwar to immerse their all medals including Olympic ones in the river Ganga, as a mark of their protest.

But farmer leader Naresh Tikait intervened and stopped protesting wrestlers from immersing their medals in the Ganga and said that there would be a Khap meeting over the issue.

The wrestlers later issued a five-day ultimatum to the authorities to act against the WFI chief.

On Sunday, India's Olympic medallist wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia along with Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat were detained by Delhi Police while attempting to march to the new Parliament building where they planned to stage a demonstration. FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, Section 3 of the PDPP Act, said Delhi Police.

WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday responded to the protesting wrestlers' allegations and said that he would "hang" himself if allegations against him are proven.

"If you (wrestlers) have any evidence, present it in the court and I am ready to accept any punishment," Singh said.

After prominent wrestlers came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI chief, earlier this year, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced the formation of an oversight committee to probe allegations charges against him and some coaches.

Wrestling Federation of India assistant secretary Vinod Tomar is also named as an accused in the FIR filed in the matter.

