Iowa Guv to deliver Republican response to Biden's SOTU address

Washington, Feb 23 Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican Party's response to US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address scheduled for March 1.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy made the announcement in a statement issued on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Reynolds, who has served as Governor of Iowa since May of 2017, tweeted that she's "very honored and grateful for this opportunity to speak to the American people".

Biden, a veteran Democrat, is scheduled to give his first State of the Union speech at prime time on March 1.

All 535 members of Congress have been invited to attend the event.

They will have to wear masks the whole time and submit a negative Covid-19 test within 24 hours of the event.

US Presidents are required by the country's constitution to "give to the Congress information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient".

Biden spoke to a joint session of Congress in April last year but the remarks were not considered a State of the Union address until the President's second calendar year in office.

