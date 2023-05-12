Iran condemns Swedish parliament's designation of elite force as 'terrorist' organisation

Tehran, May 12 The Iranian Foreign Minister has condemned the Swedish parliament's designation of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a "terrorist" organisation.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone call with his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin, in which the two sides also discussed the expansion of cooperation in line with their national interests, according to a statement posted on the website of the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

After Iran on Saturday (May 6) executed Habib Farajollah Chaab, the ringleader of the Harakat al-Nazal group and a dual Swedish-Iranian national, for masterminding and carrying out several "terror" operations in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan, the Swedish parliament on Wednesday voted in favour of designating the IRGC as a "terrorist" organisation.

Amir-Abdollahian noted that the Swedish parliament's move was made under the influence of "instigation" from anti-Iran "terrorists," who have been "rejected" by the Iranian people.

He stressed that the IRGC is a "state institution" responsible for safeguarding the security of Iran and its borders, and plays an important role in the fight against terrorism in the region.

The Irish Minister, for his part, said his country is in no way interested in seeing any "incorrect" judgement to be formed against the IRGC, which is a state institution.

He emphasised that Ireland is well aware of Iran's role in the fight against terrorism.

Martin also welcomed the cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, as well as the efforts to remove the sanctions against Tehran.

On Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned in a statement the Swedish parliament's "unwise" move.

