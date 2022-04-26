Iran doesn't recognise 'unilateral sanctions' against Russia: Ministry
Tehran, April 26 Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh has said Iran does not recognise "unilateral sanctions" against Russia, official news agency IRNA reported.
As a country targeted with unilateral sanctions for many years, Iran cannot recognise such similar sanctions and embargoes against other countries, Khatibzadeh added on Monday at a weekly press conference.
Stressing that Iran is not a proponent of war, he urged dialogue and diplomacy to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Iranian Spokesman also said the US invaded Iraq "on the basis of a lie" but no country sanctioned Washington.
"The United States cannot be the police, the judge, the jury, and everything in the world," the Spokesman added.
