Iran, Netherlands call for diplomacy, dialogue to clarify misunderstandings

Tehran, Aug 28 Iran and the Netherlands have highlighted the necessity of resorting to diplomacy and dialogue to clarify misunderstandings, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In a phone call, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Ali Bagheri Kani, and his Dutch counterpart, Marcel de Vink, discussed bilateral relations and cooperation, particularly in the consular sector, according to the statement published on the Ministry's website on Sunday.

Bagheri Kani said Iran and the Netherlands are having new conditions in bilateral cooperation, which is expected to further expand if both sides are committed to doing so, Xinhua news agency reported.

Resorting to dialogue and constant consultations have always been Iran's first option in its relations with the Netherlands despite their differences, he added.

The Dutch official, for his part, stressed the importance of holding dialogues between the two countries and said diplomacy could help correct misunderstandings.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor