Iran successfully tests anti-tank guided missile: Media
By IANS | Published: April 16, 2023 04:06 AM 2023-04-16T04:06:03+5:30 2023-04-16T06:00:16+5:30
Tehran, April 16 Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has successfully tested its newest top-attack anti-tank guided missile, state media reported.
Dubbed Sadid-365, the missile is an anti-armour projectile with a range of 8 kilometre, which is capable of destroying different armoured military vehicles, Tasnim quoted Ali Kouhestani, the head of the Research and Self-Sufficiency Jihad Organization of the IRGC Ground Force, as saying on Saturday.
He stressed that Sadid-365 is an optically-guided missile capable of hitting targets with pinpoint accuracy, Xinhua news agency reported.
