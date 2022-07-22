'Iran to gradually eliminate dollar in trade with Russia'

By IANS | Published: July 22, 2022 12:42 AM 2022-07-22T00:42:03+5:30 2022-07-22T01:40:07+5:30

Tehran, July 22 Iran's chief banker said the US dollar will be gradually eliminated from Iranian-Russian economic transactions, ...

'Iran to gradually eliminate dollar in trade with Russia' | 'Iran to gradually eliminate dollar in trade with Russia'

'Iran to gradually eliminate dollar in trade with Russia'

Next

Tehran, July 22 Iran's chief banker said the US dollar will be gradually eliminated from Iranian-Russian economic transactions, the country's official news agency has reported.

The trade volume between Iran and Russia stood at $4 billion, which can be conducted through the Iranian currency rial and the Russian ruble, said Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Ali Salehabadi in a televised interview, Xinhua news agency reported, citing IRNA.

The two countries have exchanged a memorandum of understanding to use their national currencies in small-scale trade transactions, he added.

In a Tuesday meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for the gradual abandonment of the dollar in bilateral exchanges. Iran also launched the rial-ruble trading in its foreign exchange market on the same day.

Both Iran and Russia are under US-led Western sanctions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Central bank of iran Central bank of iran Ali salehabadi CBI Vladimir Putin Vladimir vladimirovich putin