Iran, UAE vow to strengthen coordination, elevate cooperation level

Tehran, June 23 Iran and the UAE have highlighted the necessity to strengthen mutual coordination and elevate the level of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the trade and economic sectors.

During their meeting in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi on Thursday, visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

They also exchanged views on the political, economic, trade, cultural and consular dimensions of the two countries' relations, expressing satisfaction with the growth in bilateral ties, Xinhua news agency reported.

They agreed that it was essential to implement initiatives to enhance regional cooperation for the common interests of the region's countries and peoples.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian extended Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's invitation to the UAE President for a visit to the Iranian capital of Tehran, which was accepted by the UAE leader. The UAE President also invited Raisi to visit his country.

