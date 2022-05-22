Iraqi soldier killed in IS attack

Baghdad, May 22 An Iraqi soldier was killed and two others were injured in an attack by the Islamic State (IS) terror group in the western province of Anbar, a security source said.

IS snipers attacked an army base in al-Habariyah area, west of the provincial capital Ramadi, the source told Xinhua news agency.

He added that Iraqi security forces clashed with the IS terrorists and launched a search operation looking for the attackers.

Over the past few months, Iraqi security forces have conducted operations against extremist militants to crack down on their intensified activities.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since 2017.

However, the IS remnants have since melted into urban centres, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against the security forces and civil

